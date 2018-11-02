The most-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero has finally released online but now everyone is wondering why it even excited them in the first place. Director Aanand L Rai seems to have failed to lift SRK from his comfort zone and ended up putting the Bollywood superstar in the same mould.

Fans were left utterly disappointed after watching the trailer as they expected something more better from Rai who has given films like Tanu Weds Manu series and Raanjhanaa. They didn't take even a single moment to call Zero the biggest disaster of 2018. Many even started predicting that Zero won't last more than one week at the box office and blamed the makers of the film for creating unnecessary hype on social media.

However, there were some sections of audience who liked Zero trailer and thought it could become one of the blockbusters of the year.

Even Shah Rukh Khan's dwarf avatar of Bauua, who is looking for a bride at the age of 38, failed to impress the viewers with his over-the-top antics. Though watching SRK as a dwarf was somewhat entertaining, it didn't really strike the chord with the audience. Most people found SRK's character depiction and his struggle similar to that of Gaurav from 2016 movie Fan.

Anushka has also failed to live up to the expectations of the audience. The struggle of portraying the character of a wheelchair-bound scientist was evident on her face and didn't look convincing at all. They called her a school of overacting.

Katrina Kaif as the top Bollywood diva, who is struggling with her drinking problem, makes a grand entrance like a star and takes the breath away with her innocence and confidence. Her liplock with SRK is one of the highlights of the trailer. But even she failed to make an impact on audience.

The movie is all set to release on December 21.

Check out the reactions:

Isme bhi bhar bhar ke overacting kar daali prk sir ne #ZeroTrailer pic.twitter.com/lI2B47eOqh — Sahil (@TheRudeGuy___) November 2, 2018

Total Bakwaas One more Flop for PRK sir #ZeroTrailer — Rizwan (@Gladiator_aamir) November 2, 2018

Biggest Disaster of the Year 2018 #ZeroTrailer — Mudassir (@IAm_Mudassir_) November 2, 2018

SRK looking gud but as usual.....Anushka overacting nd katrina no acting. — Annu Dua (@annu_dua) November 2, 2018

disapointed..expected something different from the director.. but this is the same old school SRK type movie , #ZeroTrailer — *Cute Magician* (@Atiff_Bilawal) November 2, 2018

This trailer is looking very promising and I hope people will appreciate this movie instead of appreciating crap masala movie Now bollywood is shifting to the right direction This type of movies are going to make Bollywood better than Hollywood I Hope this movie will be a hit — ZeK (@Khan1111555) November 2, 2018

ONE WORD REVIEW #ZeroTrailer

Yeh toh #TATTI hai...

Faltu me itna over hipe karwaya

Wohi ghisapita mohabbat....

Iska naam #BARFI 2 hona chahiye thaa@iamsrk #Zero — TOH 8tn November (@confused_aatma_) November 2, 2018