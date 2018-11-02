Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as Shahrukh Khan, was born on 2nd November, 1965, in New Delhi. He turns 53 today. SRK, as he is fondly known by fans and the media, is a part of the famous Khan Trio of Bollywood, with the other two being Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Every year on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, fans from across India and sometimes abroad flock to see King Khan meet and greet fans, or simply wave to them from atop his beautiful bungalow Mannat's garden space. This year, too, SRK waved to fans gathered outside Mannat at midnight on November 2. He is likely to repeat the exercise in the morning and evening on November 2, after which Salman Khan and Aamir Khan are likely to visit him at his birthday party.

In the afternoon, SRK will be busy at the trailer launch of Zero at IMAX Wadala in Mumbai, along with the film's leading ladies Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, and director Aanand L Rai. SRK released two new posters of Zero last night on social media, where he is seen as the dwarf Bauua Singh with his girls Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Take a look at some pictures and videos of SRK waving at fans outside his sea-facing home in Bandra west, Mumbai.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a very good friend of Shah Rukh Khan, posted birthday wishes and a picture of SRK and his wife Gauri Khan on Instagram. Karan Johar wrote a sweet birthday message taht read, "Happy birthday bhai!!!! Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life!!! Thank you for being family and for all the memories ...and here's to many more!!! May #zero be your biggest and hugest blockbuster!!!" Take a look!

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan!