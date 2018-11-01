It's no news to Shah Rukh Khan fans that the trailer of his newest film Zero is going to be released with much fanfare on his birthday on November 2, 2018, in Mumbai's IMAX Wadala multiplex. But the actor has just given a bonus to his fans, a day in advance, like a return gift already.

Ahead of the Zero trailer launch on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, the superstar has shared two new posters of the film that show the look of Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif for the first time!

Almost breaking the Internet at midnight on November 1, which happens to be his colleague Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday, SRK has shared the refreshing new posters of Zero. As you know, Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf in Zero, called Bauua Singh.

But seeing the poster of SRK with Anushka Sharma, it is clear that she is a dwarf in the film, too. More so with the words of SRK on Twitter, where he says on behalf of his character Bauua Singh, "Iss poori duniya mein, meri barabari ki ek hi toh hai..." Take a look!

Shah Rukh Khan said with the Zero poster featuring Katrina and him, "Sitaaron ke khwaab dekhne walon, humne toh chaand ko kareeb se dekha hai." Obviously, the 'chaand' here is the gorgeous Katrina Kaif and she is definitely red hot in the poster of Zero!

Katrina Kaif is on a roll. Just when her fans were drooling over her Manzoor E Khuda song look photo from Thugs of Hindostan that was released on October 31, they now have her picture with SRK from Zero! Her look from Salman Khan film Bharat has already been released with a song still.

SRK's character from Zero, Bauua Singh had declared on Twitter on October 24, 2018: "Main jo hoon, main Bauua Singh hoon janaab...iss baat ka aap behad lihaaz kijiyega, aur jo nahin karenge...unse mohabbat kar kar ke main unhein maar daaloonga. Taiyaar ho jao Twitter waalon! Aa gaye hain Bauua Singh!"

Well, seems more like a conversation Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has with his fans on Twitter! Nevertheless, it worked in Bauua Singh and SRK's favour and the curiosity around Zero has peaked. Bauua Singh has his own identity on Twitter and is being loved by fans for his tweets! Take a look.

Pehla mobile phone-1973?

Pehli selfie-1839 ?

Baatein kise karni thi!!! Humne to mobile banaaya hi selfie ke liye hai!? pic.twitter.com/CvM0ewtpzC — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) October 29, 2018

Baahein failaaye khade hain kab se tumhare chajje ke neeche, life bana denge tumhari ab jo lag gaye hain tumhare peeche! pic.twitter.com/atoVih9SCJ — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) October 29, 2018

Hello ladies on Twitter!!! Kya aap mein se koi interested hoga humari lambi umr ki dua maangne mein? Challni hum de denge! Aapko bas pakad ke khade hona hai!!! Kya hai ki height chhoti hai, umr to lambi kar len! ?‍♂#KarvaChauth — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) October 27, 2018

Kanpur ki leather jacket, Dilli ke goggle aur Banaras ka gamcha daale jab hum ghar se nikalte hain to Meerut mein aise hi curfew lag jaata hai! pic.twitter.com/DaQEE752Yp — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) October 29, 2018

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film Zero releases on December 21, 2018, ahead of Christmas.