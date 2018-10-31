Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are eagerly waiting for the trailer of Zero. While the trailer of the movie will be released on November 2, some journalists have already watched it and have expressed their views on social media.

After a special screening of Zero trailer, viewers have been going gaga over it. Several responses have already come in, and it looks like the video impressed them all.

Many of the viewers have put out their views on Twitter, and the response so far has been overwhelming. Words like "outstanding", "mind-blowing" and "amazing" are being used to describe Zero trailer.

Such responses from the viewers have made the fans even more restless and excited about SRK's next film. Shah Rukh's work in the trailer is also being highly praised. It is being said that he is the only superstar who is capable enough to pull off such a challenging role.

Here are some of the responses to Zero movie trailer:

Neeru Sharma: #zerotrailer Impeccably impressive! The only hero @iamsrk who can pull of the challenging title of zero. Unparalled coveting charm coupled with blockbuster level of entertainment! well done

Aavishkar: Response to #ZeroTrailer is Simply AMAZING !!! Talked to some people on call who watched it just now and they were Impressed ! Its very Hard to wait for it when you hear such awesome things.

Atul Mohan: #ZeroTrailer has been watched! Nothing will be revealed! OUTSTANDING! MIND BLOWING!!

Sumit Kadel: EXCLUSIVE- Had a talk with few eminent journalists who have just watched #ZeroTrailer - They said the trailer left them "SPEECHLESS " #Zero

Taran Adarsh: Watched #ZeroTrailer [3.13 minutes]... Get ready to be surprised big time... SRK, Anushka, Katrina - the characters will catch you unawares... Aanand L Rai is synonymous with emotional films and there's a strong undercurrent of emotions on display here.

Sumit Kadel: Cant reveal anything about #ZeroTrailer , can only assure you folks that character of @BauuaSingh portrayed by @iamsrk , is not only his but one of the most daring character played by any SUPERSTAR in our cinema. Mohabbat kar kar k sach mein maar dalega..

The trailer will officially be released on November 2, which happens to be Shah Rukh's birthday. A huge trailer launch event is being organised at IMAX, Mumbai, where the makers have reportedly planned to recreate the entire Meerut city as the film is set on the backdrop of the same city.

The entire lead star cast of Shah Rukh, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be present at the trailer launch. Director Aanand L Rai will also attend the mega event.