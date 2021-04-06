Hollywood actress Zendaya is all set to be the voice of Lola Bunny in the next Hollywood project, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which released its new trailer quite recently. A report on Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news with exclusivity.

Off late with various performances in films such as The Greatest Showman, Malcolm and Marie, Spider-Man: Far Far From Home, Zendaya has gained a new kind of fame in the US. Internationally, she has been widely recognised however, in the US she has a fanbase of her own.

The report on Entertainment Weekly further mentioned, The director of Space Jam Malcolm D Lee is planning to introduce a filly realised Lola. The director further revealed that he had watched Space Jam for the first time in 2-10, and the portrayal of the one Tune had let him flummoxed.

"Lola was not politically correct. This is a kids' movie, why is she on a crop top? It just felt unnecessary, but at the same time there's a long history of that in cartoons," Lee had told Entertainment Weekly.

In the all-new Space Jam film, Lola will be reintroduced alongside the Amazons of Wonder Woman. "We reworked a lot of things, not only her look, like making sure she had an appropriate length on her shorts and was feminine without being objectified, but gave her a real voice. For us, it was, let's ground her athletic prowess, her leadership skills, and make her as full a character as the others," Lee had explained.

Space Jam: A New Legacy premieres July 16 in theatres and on HBO Max.