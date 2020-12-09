Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 universe is getting bigger and better. As per the latest reports, previous characters from Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man movie are officially returning in full-capacity in the next MCU project. With Garfield returning as Peter Parker from a different universe to Kirsten Dunst returning as MJ, here's a look at all those former stars who are officially returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After Avengers: Endgame, Tom Holland returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home. There were several speculations that Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark will be back as an AI. Instead, we got to see J.K. Simmons, who played the editor of the Daily Bugle in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy.

As of this writing, Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone's characters, Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy are also undergoing negotiations to return to the film franchise. Whereas Andrew Garfield will officially come back as Peter Parker, Kristen Dunst will portray MJ's role, and Alfred Molina will come back as the villain Doctor Octopus.

Alfred Molina played the role of Otto Octavius -- a brilliant scientist turned eight-limbed villain who pushed Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man to the limits. With Otto Octavius returning to the MCU, there will be three generations of characters from Spider-Man movies.

Spider-Man 3 cast:

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the forthcoming Spider-Man movie will feature current Peter Parker, Tom Holland, with the current MJ, Zendaya. In addition to this, Untitled Spider-Man 3 will see Jamie Foxx's Electro's return, who previously appeared in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

"You're absolutely right, I can't speak on it. But if I'm in it, I'll be so happy," Jamie Foxx recently said when asked if he will be returning as Electro for the third installment.

Benedict Cumberbatch will also star as Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3, where he will be seen replacing Tony Stark as Peter's mentor.

Sony and Marvel have scheduled to release Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 movie on December 17, 2021, which has Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts as director.