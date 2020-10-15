Marvel fans will be delighted to know that Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 movie's filming has finally begun in Queens. MCU Comics' Jeremy Conrad revealed the news, which was later confirmed by the leaked pictures showing Tom Holland in his Spider-Man suit.

After the events shown in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming Marvel/Sony movie. According to several speculations, Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Doctor Strange to guide Peter Parker when he fights his life's toughest battle.

In addition to Doctor Strange, there are several rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will also appear alongside Tom Holland. As per rumors, both Maguire and Garfield will appear in Tom Holland's universe during the final act to help defeat all of the Spider-Men's combined enemies.

Check out the leaked pictures below:

Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel Details

The new Spider-Man movie will be filming on the streets of Sunnyside, Long Island City, and Astoria. As per the above images, the project's working title is Serenity Now. Like the previous two movies, the forthcoming Spider-Man 3 movie's working title is inspired by Seinfeld. Serenity Now is an outing title from season 9 and is also very prominent in several episodes.

Aside from its connection to Seinfeld, Spider-Man 3's working title also resonates with what's behind the curtains for all the Marvel fans. As of now, the plot specifics for the project are still tightly under wraps, but as per our recent report, Jamie Foxx is all set to play the role of Electro -- one of the most famous foes of our neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Far From Home sequel confirmed that everyone now knows that Peter Parker is the one who is behind the mask and is also responsible for the death of Mysterio. If we finally get to see Doctor Strange in the movie, then it would mean that he may take Spider-Man into Spiderverse, where he might meet different Peter Parkers, who might have faced something similar in their respective worlds.

It is not yet confirmed as what we can expect when Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men's will do if they appear in the upcoming untitled Spider-Man movie. However, fans are very excited to see so many Spider-Man in one movie.

Spider-Man 3 movie would have long gone into production, but the schedule had to push for several months due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. As of now, the new Spider-Man movie will release on December 17, 2021.