Jamie Foxx is reportedly in final talks with Marvel to reprise his role of Electro in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 movie. Jamie Foxx portrayed the role of Electro in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in which Andrew Garfield played web-slinger.

Fan Reactions:

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the news that Jamie Foxx is in final talks to reprise the role of Electro. As of now, Marvel and Sony have not officially confirmed the news of Jamie Foxx's return to the Spider-Man movie. That being said, fans took to Twitter to share their excitement of seeing a character from a different Spider-Man movie timeline to the current Spider-Man movie timeline. Check out a couple of such reactions:

If Jamie Foxx is reprising his role as Electro, does that mean we’re going to get a live-action Spider-Verse film with Tom, Andrew, and Tobey ‘cause if that’s the case then sign me up. pic.twitter.com/m9qIm7p3kt — Shamar English (@english_shamar) October 1, 2020

my only hope for electro coming to the MCU is that they’re setting up the spider-verse which means there is a chance my baby andrew is coming back. 2020 you owe me pic.twitter.com/TupLkhRH20 — syd (@sunflowrklaus) October 1, 2020

The future and potential that movie Spider-Man has is so crazy rn

- MCU Spider-Man has his identity revealed to the world

- Morbius has Vulture from Homecoming

- Jamie Fox’s electro from TASM2 is in MCU Spider-Man 3

- And there’s a chance we could get a live action Spider-verse pic.twitter.com/6k9QyPK5OQ — ?Spooky Dan 10? (@DanBoyWonder) October 1, 2020

Electro in Spider-Man:

As per Marvel Comics, Elector has dubbed as Spider-Man's most common enemy. Along with Spider-Man, he also shares a negative bond with the Daredevil. As per Marvel Comics, he is a former lineman for an electric company, who turned to a life of crime after being struck by lightning while working on a power life. The accident made him a living electric capacitor.

Electro made his cinematic debut in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where Django Unchained movie star Jamie Foxx portrayed him.

Previously, Jamie Foxx revealed that the character was redesigned to be more grounded and would have a more philosophical approach.

New Spider-Man Movie:

Following Homecoming and Far From Home's success, studios revealed that Tom Holland would reprise his role of Peter Parker in one more Spider-Man movie that Disney and Sony will jointly co-produce.

The forthcoming movie will show how Peter's life has affected after J. Jonah Jameson from TheDailyBugle.net broadcasts doctored footage of the London incident in which Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, frames Spider-Man for the drone attacks and his subsequent death. In the footage, Beck also exposed Spider-Man's real identity to the world.

The new Spider-Man 3 movie is said to be more adventurous and faithful to the world of comics. The film will feature Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Zendaya, among others.

The untitled Spider-Man 3 movie is set to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021.