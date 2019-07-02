Tom Holland's Spider Man: Far From Home premiered earlier today and a few hours later, the 720p HD print of the movie was leaked online on several torrent websites for illegal download. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has become the latest victim of the piracy world and in the long run, the illegal download will affect the box-office collection.

After Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home has become the latest prey of illegal piracy world. Soon after the movie was released in theaters, a high-quality HD print of the same was made available online. It won't be long when a 1080p or a BluRay print will also surface on several torrent websites for illegal download.

Illegal content downloading and sharing is not new when it comes to Hollywood movies. Over the last couple of months, several acclaimed movies have made their way to the illegal torrent world a few hours after their official release. Box-office collection of movies like Aladdin, Venom, Annabelle, and others were also affected because there were several viewers who chose to watch the torrent downloaded print rather than going to the theaters.

Marvel's latest Spiderman movie features Tom Holland playing the titular role of Peter Parker. In the newest released MCU movie, we see Peter Parker struggling to get on with his life after the death of Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark aka Iron Man. As a way to come out of this grief, Peter decides to go on a school trip to Europe along with schoolmates. In Europe, when Peter is trying to live a normal life, he will meet Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, who will appoint him to eradicate the impending terror.

What happens next is a full-on ride of adventure and some brilliant performance by the entire cast. In the latest Spider-Man movie, we will also get to see how Tony Stark's personal assistant friend, Happy, will try his best to help Peter Parker by providing him with the latest gadgets and technologies that will help him in his fight against the beings from the different dimensions.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is made against a budget of $160 million and the online leak of the movie might affect the overall box-office collection. Starring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, and Jake Gyllenhaal, Spider-Man: Far From Home movie is directed by Jon Watts.