Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home is going to have a worldwide premiere on July 2. Ahead of its grand premiere, fans are desperately waiting to learn more about the upcoming MCU movie. There were several speculations that Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man will come back in Spider-Man movie but now it looks like we may get to see Chris Hemsworth's Thor along with the remaining Guardians in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie is going to feature Peter Parker facing life without Tony Stark. The world is still recovering after the events shown in the Avengers: Endgame. As we have seen in the recently released trailer, Peter has to come out of his brooding phase to get on with his life. Peter then goes on a school trip to Europe with his friends where he meets Nick Fury and Quentin Beck aka Mysterio. Upon enquiring about other Avengers, he learns that no one is going to come and help him this time.

Even though there are no Avengers who would come to help Peter Parker in the movie, there are chances that we might get to see Thor in the post-credit scene.

In Avengers: Endgame movie, we saw how Thor decides to go on with the Guardians into space. There are rumours that Thor will have a major role in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie. Since Spider-Man: Far From Home movie will feature characters from different dimensions, there are chances that by the end, we might get to see Thor coming on the planet Earth along with the remaining Guardians — from there, they will go in search of Gamora.

If Chris Hemsworth makes a cameo in Tom Holland's movie then it would be amazing to see how these two co-stars are going to take the movie forward. Other than Thor, there are chances that we might get to see Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Drax in the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.

As of now, these are nothing but speculations from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. More information about Thor's cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home movie will be unveiled when Tom Holland's next superhero movie will release in the theatres.