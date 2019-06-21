Spider-Man: Far From Home is all set to release on July 12, but the press screening has finally started. The next movie after Avengers Endgame is helmed as something magical and classical from the reviewers.

Spider-Man: Far From Home features the life of Tom Holland's Peter Parker after he was snapped from existence for five years. The character then comes back to the current timeline only after all the original Avengers did the impossible task of going back in time.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie shows Peter Parker struggling with the fact that Tony Stark aka Iron Man is no more. The first few minutes of the movie will show Peter in depression and even suffering a little PTSD, just like his mentor. Peter will soon embark on a summer vacation along with his classmates to Europe where he will be hired by Nick Fury to join the hands with Mysterio in their fight against elemental monsters.

After the phenomenal success of Avengers Endgame, fans will all be lined-up when this next MCU movie will hit the big screens. The movie was recently screened for the critics and this is what they all have to say about it.

Kate Erbland from IndieWire

A reaction tweet: #SpiderManFarFromHome is wonderful. It's funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn't leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes' emotional states! Zendaya!!

Kara Warner from People

What a fun, solid sequel. Tom Holland so incredibly charming, will watch him in any/all things. Jake Gyllenhaal gets way more to do than expected, clearly had a ball doing it. Also still loving Zendaya's MJ.

Angie Han from Mashable

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the code we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. Also: Jake G = perfect casting.

Steven Weintraub from Collider

Absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio.

I know you hear this all the time, but I'm telling you avoid spoilers on #SpiderManFarFromHome. You will enjoy the film so much more...



And like all @MarvelStudios movies...you should stay in your seat till the very end. pic.twitter.com/QMayIGQlaW — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2019

Well, all these positive reviews are actually making all the Marvel fans desperate to get a chance to see Tom Holland's performance as Spider-Man. MCU fans will only have to wait a couple of weeks to watch Spider-Man back in action.