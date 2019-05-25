Spider-Man: Far From Home latest TV spot was released earlier this week and some eagle-eyed Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have spotted Tony Stark in the trailer.

A new Spider-Man: Far From Home TV spot is released six weeks before the movie's official release. The footage features some never-before-seen footage from the upcoming superhero movie, including an easter egg featuring Tony Stark.

In the released TV spot of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we see Peter Parker grieving in front of a large mural of Iron Man. The superhero's face is painted on the wall with several candles underneath it in tribute. But if you will stop the video to look closely, you will find Tony Stark's face underneath the Iron Man mask. The scene will go by extremely fast and you might have to pause-play a couple of times to see Tony Stark.

Check out the trailer below:

The Marvel world lost Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame movie. The heartthrob billionaire sacrificed himself in order to save the entire Universe. It is more than a month and fans are still not over the fact of losing such a brilliant character. There are several theories that Robert Downey Jr. would be back in some capacity in the upcoming Spider-Man movie.

In the previously released trailer, which has now become Avengers: Endgame post-credit scene, we see Peter Parker wearing Tony's glasses. Many are assuming that instead of some Artificial Intelligence, Peter is going to hear or see Tony. If this happens, then it would be the greatest mentor-mentee relationship we would see in the MCU movie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home movie will start after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The movie will feature Peter Parker traveling with his schoolmates to Europe for a vacation where he is trying his luck to impress MJ, who already knows about his true identity. During his vacation, Peter will meet Nick Fury. The SHIELD director will recruit him for a new mission to team up with Mysterio — a being from an alternate Earth.

Starring Tom Holland and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home movie will release worldwide on July 2, 2019.