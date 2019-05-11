Avengers Endgame movie was released in April but without a post-credit scene. But from now onwards, the sequel to Infinity War will also have a post-credit scene just like its predecessors.

Marvel Cinematic Universe has a trend of putting a mid-credit and a post-credit scene in their superhero movies. Everything, however, changed when in the recently released Avengers: Endgame movie, we got to see nothing of that sort. We did hear a sound effect, that suggested a tribute to Iron Man but now after a couple of weeks of its release, Marvel has finally added a post-credit scene to the #1 movie of this generation.

Marvel has finally decided to add a post-credit scene to the already released Avengers Endgame. But there are chances that you might have already seen it. As per reports, the recently added post-credit scene of Avengers Endgame movie is the second trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the recently released trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we learned how Peter Parker is in grief after the demise of Tony Stark / Iron Man. He has a pressure on his head that he has to replace the Iron Man and become the superhero Tony always wanted him to be but at the same time, there are reports that Tony Stark will be back in Spider-Man: Far From Home movie.

Although adding a full-length trailer to a Marvel movie as a post-credit scene is something which has not seen in the past but this makes complete sense. Fans will be wanting to know more about Peter Parker's life before they will go and watch the movie in the theatres. Moreover, fans of Avengers and Tony Stark deserved something emotional after the funeral sequence in the recently released MCU movie.

MCU's post-credit scenes always showed to the fans what is going to come next but when we did not get to see a scene after Endgame, fans were worried as to what to expect from these superheroes. But after almost a month, we finally know where to go from here on.

Avengers Endgame movie was released on April 26, and so far it has grossed over $2 billion at the box-office collection. Whereas, Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled to release on July 2.