Disney's Avengers: Endgame movie is unstoppable. The latest Marvel release is looking to break all the box-office records after earning an estimated $40.6 million on Friday in the United States. The movie has officially made history after earning a staggering $2 billion at the worldwide box-office.

As of this writing, Avengers: Endgame movie has grossed a whopping $619.6 million in the United States and Canada, and $1.569 billion in other territories, for a worldwide total of a tremendous $2.188 billion. As of now, Endgame is the highest-grossing movie of 2019 and the second-highest-grossing of all time.

Avengers: Endgame has earned $2.188 billion and surpassed James Cameron's Titanic which earned $2.187 billion in 1997 but still behind Avatar which earned $2.787 billion in 2009. Marvel's latest superhero movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World, Furious 7, and others, via BoxOfficeMojo.

As earlier stated, Avengers: Endgame had a worldwide opening of $1.2 billion, which is considered as the biggest opening collection of any feature film. It was also the fastest film to ever touch the $1 billion mark. As per movie experts, Endgame movie would turn a net profit of over $650 million, accounting for marketing, production cost, talent participation, and other relevant costs.

With this speed, there is a projection that within a month, the movie will surpass the lifetime collection of James Cameron's Avatar movie. Many are even intimating that Avengers: Endgame movie is said to earn more than $3 billion at the box-office collection.

Apart from earning $2 billion at the box-office, the movie is getting praised by critics and fans alike. Several fans have called Avengers: Endgame the best movie of all time. The film sits on a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The website's critics consensus reads, "Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel's epic Infinity Saga."

