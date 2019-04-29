After earning $1.2 billion in its global debut, Marvel's Avengers Endgame movie has officially become the biggest movie of all time. Movie experts are now predicting that Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans starrer will manage to cross $2 billion marks in the next two weeks only.

As per the report by Forbes, Avengers: Endgame movie has managed to earn a whopping $350 million in the North American territory. Whereas, since the movie has a huge fan following, it earned $859 million in the worldwide collection. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War has not only broken the fastest earning $1 billion record but it has also shattered several other records.

As per Disney, the following is the total collection of Avengers: Endgame —

In North America: $350 million, it surpassed the collecting of Infinity War which was $257.6 million.

International Market: $850 million, it broke the record previously set by 2017's The Fate of the Furious which earned $441.1 million in the international box-office.

In China: $107.8 million on an opening day.

IMAX debut globally: $91.5 million

After earning $1.2 billion in the worldwide market, Disney has officially made everything it spent to produce and market the movie. It means that within just first five days, Disney is sitting on breakeven. Since there are no major releases in the coming weeks, it looks like it will cross $2 billion marks in just a couple of weeks.

As of now, the ticket prices are higher than usual and many fans are even watching Endgame illegally. As the days will pass, the ticket price will also fall back to its normal value and it will also help Disney to earn an extra buck at the box-office.

The success of Avengers: Endgame did not happen overnight. As we earlier reported in our Avengers Endgame review, the movie is a culmination of 22 movies and over the years, it has earned millions of fans who were desperately waiting to see it on the first day only. The Marvel's superhero franchise began almost a decade ago with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man. In the post-credit scenes of that movie, we learned that Iron Man is a part of a much bigger Universe and with Endgame, we learned how everything finally fell into one epic saga.