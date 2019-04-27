To call Avengers: Endgame a mere superhero movie would be an understatement. The movie is a culmination of 22 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and offers a definitive conclusion which all the ardent Marvel fans were hoping to see.

Major spoilers ahead for Avengers: Endgame movie:

The movie did not start after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Rather it started almost at that point where Ant-Man and the Wasp ended. The movie began by showing Hawkeye spending some amazing time with his wife and children. Little did he know that within a few seconds, his entire family would be decimated. As one can imagine, he simply has no idea how and what has happened to them.

In the space, we see Tony Stark and Nebula simply trying to pass their time as they have lost all the hope of surviving and making it back to the planet Earth but after Tony records a lengthy emotional message for Pepper Potts, we see Captain Marvel coming to rescue them. In a Superman-style scene, we see Captain Marvel lifting the spaceship on her shoulder and bringing it back to the earth where Captain America, Black Widow, Rocket, and Thor are waiting for them.

Tony Stark shows his true disdain towards Captain America for not believing in him in the first place. If you are wondering about the conversation then it was about the time when Tony told Steve Rogers that they need giant protection over the planet so that they won't be affected by alien activities.

After Nebula tells everyone the current location of Thanos, everyone goes there to attack him and bring back the Infinity Stones so that they can reverse everything. Tony does not accompany them in this adventure.

As we earlier speculated, with the help of Captain Marvel, Thor kills Thanos in the first 20mins of the movie. Before dying, Thanos tells them that he has destroyed all the Infinity Stones as keeping them would make him greedy and would make him do terrible things. With no Infinity Stones in their hands, the Avengers come back to the Earth.

With a blink of an eye, five years pass by and we see everyone trying their best to move on in their lives. Black Widow has replaced Nick Fury and currently serving as the head of Avengers; whereas Tony Stark is living a peaceful life with his wife, Pepper, and their five-year-old daughter.

After Ant-Man makes his way out of the quantum realm, we see him going back to the Avengers and asking them to come up with a solution to go in the past and stop Thanos from acquiring all the Infinity Stones.

The rest of the movie deals with the Avengers' efforts in getting back all the Infinity Stones and managing to use all of them to reverse Thanos' decimation.

The last 40 minutes of Avengers: Endgame proves why this film franchise has the largest fan following in the world. The movie offered several humorous moments like seeing Thor in that getup and hearing Hulk's voice. But what makes Avengers Endgame one of the finest movies of all time is the fact that it does not take anything for granted. The directors had made sure to not fool around with time travel concept rather use it in such a way that it makes sense in the end.

Avengers: Endgame will make you chuckle, it will make you laugh, it will make you cry but most importantly, it will make you believe in these superheroes once again.