Avengers: Endgame movie will release worldwide on April 26. Ahead of its worldwide release, the movie was released in China and fans were left in shock to see that there was no mid-credit or post-credit scenes in the feature. However, there was something else and here we are going to discuss that for all of you.

Major spoiler for Avengers: Endgame:

The mid-credit and post-credit sequences have become a tradition in Marvel movies. Usually, viewers leave the theaters whenever the end credits start to roll but not the Marvel fans. When an MCU movie ends, fans stick to their seats to enjoy the mid-credit and post-credit sequences. Almost all the times, these mid-credit and post-credit sequences reveal what to expect from the next feature film.

For example, in the 2018 release Avengers: Infinity War's post-credit sequence, we saw Nick Fury sending an SOS to Captain Marvel. This gave us something to look forward to in the following months. Whereas, the mid-credit sequence of Captain Marvel showed Carol Danvers coming back to planet Earth to join the Avengers in their fight against Mad Titan Thanos.

But Marvel fans will be disappointed after learning that there are no mid-credit or post-credit sequence in Avengers: Endgame movie.

As we all know, Avengers: Endgame is finally bringing closure to the ongoing Marvel's phase 3. There were reports that Spider-Man: Far From Home will actually be the end of Phase 3 so fans will be hoping to see something in the end.

To the fans' surprise, when the Avengers: Endgame will release this weekend, they will find an audio stinger at the end, when the Marvel logo appears. The metal hitting metal sounds may suggest that it is Tony Stark who is actually forging his first Iron Man armor — the one he made in the very first Iron Man movie. As of now, that metal hitting metal sound is open to interpretation and fans can even come up with their own theories about it.

As of now, we can simply wait for Kevin Feige or other Marvel head to spill the beans about the Avengers: Endgame post-credit scenes. Avengers: Endgame movie has already broken several box-office records in India and China. Movie experts are predicting that it will earn $1 billion within the first week only.