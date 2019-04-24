Avengers: Endgame movie released earlier today in China and is slated to release in the USA and in India on April 26. However, ahead of its worldwide release, the most anticipated Marvel movie has become the latest victim of piracy site Tamilrockers.

As per recent reports, the Avengers Endgame movie has apparently become the latest victim of piracy site Tamilrockers. Just two days before its official release, the movie is being made for illegal downloads on multiple torrent sites. As of now, HDCAM 720p print is currently available for illegal downloads.

It was requested a couple of days ago by Endgame movie directors not to spoil anything. But despite their best efforts to the fans, the movie is now leaked online. In addition to this, there are several Reddit subthreads which are currently discussing the entire plots of Avengers: Endgame movie.

Avengers: Endgame movie is predicted to earn more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office collection. In India alone, the movie has made a record for selling 1 million tickets in just one single day. With the movie leaking on Tamilrockers, the film will definitely hit at the box-office as we already know that the entire weekend tickets are sold and several fans will try to watch it online for free only.

As I have mentioned in my previous Game of Thrones leaked post that piracy is not only bad but is also a crime. Millions of dollars go into making such incredible movies and it does not make any sense when some people just leak the movies online. As an ardent MCU fan, I request to all of you to stay away from the spoilers and do not go for the illegal download prints to watch this anticipated Marvel movie.

Avengers: Endgame movie is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo and will start after the events shown in Avengers: Infinity War. The movie will feature Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and others reprising their roles for one more time. There are speculations that the movie will break several box-office records as it will be the last time when we will see Downey Jr. playing Tony Stark or Iron Man. We just hope that fans will stay away from the illegal prints and enjoy the superhero drama in theaters only.