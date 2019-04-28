Avengers: Endgame movie released earlier this week and it instantly broke all the box-office predictions. The movie made a whopping $60 million on opening day and movie experts are predicting that it will garner more than $1 billion. Apart from the box-office success, the movie will be remembered for several iconic sequences and particularly the one which happened between Black Widow and Hawkeye.

Major spoilers for Avengers Endgame movie:

As we have covered in our previous Avengers Endgame time travel post, Black Widow and Hawkeye goes to Vormir to get the Soul Stone. As we learned in Avengers: Infinity War, the only way one can acquire Soul Stone is by sacrificing the one person he or she loves the most. In IW, Thanos sacrificed his daughter Gamora.

Black Widow and Hawkeye had a discussion as who is going to die and who is going to get the stone. After a lot of heated argument that involved punching and hurting each other physically, we see how Black Widow dies and Hawkeye comes back to the present storyline with the Soul Stone.

If Black Widow is dead then what it means for Scarlett Johansson's solo Black Widow movie?

Scarlett Johansson has played Natasha Romanoff from Iron Man 2 and has remained a core member of the Avengers team. Before Captain Marvel, she was the only woman in the group and her presence meant a great deal especially to Bruce Banner aka Hulk.

As earlier reported, a solo Black Widow movie was in development by Marvel with a May 2020 release. Cate Shortland is attached to direct the project and stars like Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour are going to play some important roles. At first, we were speculating that the solo Black Widow movie will feature Natasha's story after the events of Avengers Endgame movie but the character's death has proved that the upcoming solo movie will be a prequel story, which means that we might get to see other Avengers as well.

As of now, neither The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have confirmed the plot details of Black Widow movie but since the lead character is dead, it is most likely that they will be working on a prequel movie. We are not sure whether we get to see Tony Stark in the upcoming Black Widow movie but characters like Clint Barton aka Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, and Nick Fury may come in some capacity.

Production of solo Black Widow movie is expected to begin after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.