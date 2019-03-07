Emma Watson may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There are reports that the Harry Potter movie star is reportedly in talks to star alongside Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Black Widow movie.

In MCU, Natasha Romanoff has been a major character and it is finally getting a standalone movie after Avengers: Endgame. The production of the second female-led feature will begin soon and Marvel is apparently busy casting for other important roles. As per a recent report, Emma Watson is apparently the front runners for a leading role in Black Widow movie.

As per the reports, Emma Watson is reportedly headlining the list and her name has already become prominent in discussions among the executives of the upcoming Marvel movie.

Apart from Emma Watson, acclaimed actresses like Alice Englert and Dar Zuzovsky has also given the auditions and have "made a strong impression on the studio."

As of now, there have been no official announcements for this lead role by Disney or Marvel Studios. At the same time, there were several speculations that Marvel Studio was looking for a male actor of open ethnicity to portray the role of an antagonist in the Black Widow movie.

Will Emma Watson be the new face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Well, we just have to wait and hope for this to be true!

Besides this, Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige recently addressed several rumours swirling around the viewing rating of upcoming Black Widow movie. There were talks online that Black Widow movie is going to be Marvel's first attempt to an R-rated movie. Contrary to this, Feige debunked these rumours and stated that Black Widow movie was never going to an R-rated.

Meanwhile, Emma Watson has other interesting projects lined up for 2019. Emma will be seen in an upcoming American coming-of-age period drama movie, Little Women. Based on the acclaimed novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women will explore the lives of sisters in 1860s Massachusetts. The adaptation will focus on the March sisters' young adult lives. In the movie, Emma will play the role of Meg March.

Little Women is written and directed by Greta Gerwig and is all set to release on December 25.