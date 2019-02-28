Doctor Strange's 14 million outcomes are one of the most important aspects of Avengers: Infinity War and its upcoming sequel, Avengers: Endgame. There are several theories about what exactly Strange saw in those 14 million outcomes, but as per a fan, our dear old Tony Stark aka Iron Man has apparently died 14,000,604 times.

In Avengers: Infinity War, on planet Titan, Tony Stark, Peter Parker, and the rest of the Guardians team were seen discussing to come up with a plan to defeat Thanos. During their talk, they notice Doctor Strange doing something really strange! On being asked, he revealed that he went forward in time to see all the possible outcomes of the present situations. When Peter asks him, "how many did he see?" Strange casually replies, "Fourteen million six hundred and five."

To this, Tony Stark asks, "How many did we win?"

Strange slowly says, "One."

It means that Strange saw over 14 million possible futures out of which the only one comes into everyone's favor. Hopefully, Avengers: Endgame movie will show that one possible future where the Avengers will get to finish Thanos once and for all. So, if this is true then it means that in the remaining 14,000,604 times, Avengers got defeated.

As per a recent fan theory, not only Avengers defeated for this much of time, Tony Stark had to see his death for 14,000,604 times. When Doctor Strange saw the 14 million outcomes, he somehow decided to trap Tony Stark in them — just like he did with Dormammu in his own standalone origin movie.

As per the fan, by trapping Tony Stark in a time-loop, Doctor Strange has reportedly made Tony learn how to survive in space, which will actually help him in coming back on planet Earth.

"Dr. Strange has trapped Tony Stark in a time-loop to guarantee that Tony learns how to survive in space and also matures enough to handle the fight in Endgame. Tony will essentially die 14 million times in space and "reboot" with each failure until he finally wins and makes it back to save the day," the theory reads.

This is for sure an interesting theory and we already know that time travel is going to play an important role in Avengers 4. Fans will have to wait for yet another two months to see what actually happens with Tony Stark and what exactly Doctor Strange saw in that one possibility that will help them to defeat Thanos.