Avengers Endgame movie is only two months away from its official release. Over the last couple of months, fans have only witnessed bits and pieces of the upcoming sequel to 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. A full-length trailer is long overdue and there are a few dates when fans can expect to see the final trailer of Avengers: Endgame.

The very first look of Avengers 4 was released in December 2018. With the first trailer, Marvel teased the fans as to what to expect from the last and final part of this MCU phase. The trailer was short in length but gave away a lot to speculate — like the whereabouts of Tony Stark and how Steve Rogers is copping up with the lost.

The second teaser trailer was released during the Super Bowl 2019, which made all of the Marvel fans to believe that the Avengers: Infinity War movie sequel is surely going to amazing.

There has been a popular theory that a full-length trailer of Avengers: Endgame movie will premiere during the 91st Academy Awards ceremony. Since that did not happen, fans are now hoping that they will get to see the final trailer of Avengers 4 during or on the release night of Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel is going to be a new addition to the Avengers team. Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, the movie is slated to release in March — a month before the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. So, releasing the full-length trailer of Avengers: Endgame during the upcoming Captain Marvel can actually be a good move by the studio.

Whereas, there are several fans who are hoping that Marvel does not reveal any more footage of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame movie. The released trailers give away the story, for instance, the released trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home somehow ruined the ending of Avengers: Infinity War. Even Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has stated that the Disney team is going to use footage from the first few minutes to make the trailer.

Meanwhile, during the press event for Captain Marvel, Feige somehow confirmed that before Avengers: Endgame movie will release, there will be another trailer for fans.

Captain Marvel is set to release on March 8 and Avengers: Endgame will hit theatres on April 26, 2019.