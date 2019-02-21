Pepper Potts plays a vital role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Iron Man, acclaimed actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been portraying the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man's personal secretary and love interest. In Avengers: Endgame, there were rumors that Pepper Potts will be heading to space to save Tony but with the latest statement by Paltrow herself, it looks like the future is dark for both Iron Man and Pepper Potts fans.

The 46-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow had a cover story for Variety this week in which she talked about how she is a little too old to be in an Iron Man suit. She feels very lucky to be a part of this amazing journey and stated that she was "talked into" playing the role.

"I was friend with Jon Favreau. It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans."

Gwyneth Paltrow further added that she is open to the possibilities of appearing in flashbacks or do a cameo in future Marvel movies.

"I feel honored to be a part of something that people are so passionate about," she said. "Of course, if they said, 'Can you come back for a day?' I will always be there if they need me."

That being said, if Gwyneth Paltrow is ultimately retiring from the Marvel Cinematic Universe then there are chances that her character, Pepper Potts, will probably die in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame movie.

It was earlier reported that since Robert Downey Jr.'s contract with Marvel is coming to an end and fans should be prepared to see Robert playing Tony Stark for one last time. So, if both Robert and Gwyneth are saying goodbyes to their iconic roles then it could mean two things. First, either in Avengers 4 movie, these two characters will retire from their high-action life and will focus on their personal lives, just like Bruce Wayne did in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises movie. Or, these two characters will die by the hands of Thanos or his army.

If Avengers: Endgame is going to be Gwyneth Paltrow's last movie as Pepper Potts, then fans will surely miss seeing her next to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark in future Marvel movies.