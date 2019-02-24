Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe got a huge shock when they got to know that the upcoming Black Widow movie is going to be Marvel's first R-rated movie. But Marvel Studios' head has recently shed lights on these speculations.

As earlier reported, there were several rumours swirling around Black Widow movie. It was alleged by a website that Scarlett Johansson's standalone super spy movie is going to be an R-rated flick. Someone even contended that the reason to choose Black Widow as Marvel's first R-rate movie is that if fans and critics do not appreciate it, then they "have a woman to blame for it."

Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has finally confirmed that the bogus rumours about the standalone movie. As per him, MCU's Black Widow is not going to be an R-rated flick but will have a PG-13 rating.

During Kevin Feige's recent interview with Comicbook.com, it was asked to him to comment on the rumours of Black Widow movie and its rating. Kevin stated that "It never was going to be [R-rated]. Somebody writes, 'I hear it's R-rated!' And then everybody writes it up."

As of now, very few details have been revealed by the studio about the standalone Marvel movie that will release after Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. It has been long speculated that Scarlett Johansson is confirmed to reprise her role as the Russian spy who will eventually become a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. Reportedly this upcoming female-lead movie is going to be directed by Cait Shortland on a script written by Jan Schaeffer.

If it's going to be some sort of origin story, then there are chances that character like Captain Marvel will have some sort of involvement in it. Besides this, if the movie is going to show the world after the events of Avengers: Endgame then superheroes like Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, and Black Panther may appear in the movie in some sort.

A standalone Black Widow movie is long overdue. There have been talks of giving Black Widow her own movie ever since Johansson became a regular in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Over the years, she has reprised her role in movies like Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Avengers: Infinity War.