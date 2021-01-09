Netflix released the very first trailer of the romantic drama movie Malcolm & Marie starring Tenet movie star John David Washington and Euphoria star Zendaya. Right after the trailer's release, the Oscar buzz for Zendaya started to surface on Twitter as many applauded her performance as Marie.

The black-and-white romantic drama movie, Malcolm & Marie, is directed by Euphoria director Sam Levinson. The film is reportedly shot amid the pandemic and features Zendaya and John David Washington as a couple who return home from a movie premiere and await responses from critics.

"You are by far the most excruciating, difficult, stubbornly obnoxious woman I've ever met in my entire life," Malcolm declares in the trailer. "I f****ng love you." Malcolm then tells her, "I love the way you see the world, Marie."

Malcolm and Maria's evening suddenly takes a South turn after they start to talk about relationships and how amid everything, they both have to stick together because of all the love they have for one another.

As the two-and-a-half-minute trailer progresses, Marie concludes, "You know what, Malcolm? I feel like once you know someone's there for you and once you know they love you, you never actually think of them again. It's not until you're about to lose someone that you finally pay attention."

Check out the trailer below:

Oscar buzz for Malcolm & Maria:

Malcolm & Maria's narrative plot looks pretty similar to 2019's Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Some fans on social media even compared the trailer with Sam Mendes' Revolutionary Road featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet as a couple who struggles to cope with their personal problems and ensuing breakdown in their marriage.

Malcolm & Maira was reportedly shot on 35 mm with a limited crew amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Netflix acquired the movie's rights for $30 million, and it is being reported that the streaming platform plans to launch an Oscar campaign for the project.

Zendaya's portrayal of Maria started an Oscar buzz amongst her fans and critics. The acclaimed actress became a household name after she starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home. However, she amazed everyone after she starred in HBO's hit-series Euphoria, for which she became the second Black woman to win the best actress in a drama series.

If Zendaya goes on to win the Oscar for Malcolm & Maria, she will surely make history.