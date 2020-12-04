Emmy winner Zendaya is the new heartthrob of the world. She has been one of the celebrities who has been on the trending topic on social media all for the right reasons.

Her latest release, Euphoria is out and people are more than excited to see her again. But since, HBO Max is available only in specific countries, here are other films you can watch, starring our beloved Zendaya.

Zendaya gained game when she was 13, but not exactly superstardom. She starred in Disney Channel's Shake It Up, a show which was about two teenagers who worked as back up dancers. She gained her mainstream fame in 2015 when she went to the Oscars.

She was 19 and was badly shamed for her fashion choices. Fashion Police, Giuliana Rancic commented, "That hair is swallowing her. I feel like she smells like patchouli oil." An offscreen (and never-identified) voice added, "Or weed." An outrage followed for the racist slur that was made at her.

"There is already harsh criticism of African American hair in society without the help of ignorant people who choose to judge others based on the curl of their hair. My wearing my hair in locs on an Oscar red carpet was to showcase them in a positive light, to remind people of colour that our hair is good enough. To me locs are a symbol of beauty and strength, almost like a lion's mane," Zendaya had posted the next day.

Here are a few of her films you can catch up

The Greatest Showman

Paired opposite Zac Efron, Zendaya played one of the team members of PT Barnum. This happened in an era when La La Land made musicals popular on the silver screen again. Zendaya was thought to be one of the rejects from the society, but she perfectly made her mark, not just as a lover of Philip Carlyl, ( Zac Efron) but as an individual young woman, who was only seeking to be what she is. The film had Hugh Jackman as the lead.

Spiderman: Homecoming

Spiderman Homecoming became an even more exciting film for Marvel fans, as this film marked Peter Parker's official entrance as one of the Avengers. Of course, he had a cameo in Captain America: Civil War, however, it was left more to be seen what story did the makers have to say this time. Zendaya played MJ however, she was quite different from the original Mary Jane Watson, which was played by Kirsten Dunst. Unlike the original films, MJ was not the women of his love from the very start, but Zendaya made the character interesting with her own charm.

Spiderman: Far Far From Home

We got to see more of Peter Parker and MJ romance as they travelled in Europe. MJ was a smarter character from all the ladies introduced to date. She noticed the absence of Peter Parker each time Spider-Man came to rescue them. She was also one of the girls to notice the fake imagery made by Mysterio. She never believed anything at face value and chose to do some investigation herself.