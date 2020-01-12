In what was a star-studded affair on Saturday, the much-awaited Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 was held in the capital city Hyderabad. The revered ceremony laurelled the best of the Telugu film industry for their enthralling performances in the past year. While Chiranjeevi took home the Best Actor Award Male, Samantha Akkineni walked away with the award in the female category.
Shraddha Srinath, Shivathmika Rajasekhar won the Best Debut awards for Dosarani
Moreover, the starry night also saw Ram Pothineni being awarded the 'sensational star of the year'. With actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh (who also earned the Best Villain trophy for his role in the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho), Pooja Hegde among others in attendance, Shraddha Srinath turned out to be the Best Find of the Year Female, Shivathmika Rajasekhar won the Best Debut Female award and her co-star Anand Deverakonda won the Best Debut Male.
The 89-year-old filmmaker K. Viswanath popular for helming films like Sagara Sangamam and Sankarabharanam was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award.
With so many more in the line-up, here's a complete list of who won what:
Best Actor in Leading Role Male – Chiranjeevi for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Best Actor in Leading Role Female – Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Majili and Oh Baby
Best Find of the year Female – Shraddha Srinath for Jersey
Favorite Actor of the Year Male -Nani for Jersey
Best Actor in Supporting Role Male – Allari Naresh for Maharshi
Best Comedian – Rahul Rama Krishna and Priyadarshi for Brochevarevarura
Favorite Supporting Actor Male – Neil N Mukesh for Saaho
Best Debut Female - Shivathmika Rajasekhar for Dorasaani
Favorite Actress - Pooja Hegde for Maharshi
Best Producer of the year – Charmee Kaur for iSmart Shankar
Sensational Star of the Year – Ram Pothineni for iSmart Shankar
Best Music Director – Mani Sharma for iSmart Shankar
Best Playback Singer – Sid Sriram for Kadale Song from Dear Comrade
Life Time Achievement award – K Viswanath
Best Debut Male – Anand Deverakonda for Dorasaani
Best Cinematography – Rathnavelu for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Favorite Album of the year – Prabhakaran for Dear comrade
Best villain – Thiruvee for George Reddy
Best Screenplay – Vivek Athreya for Brochevarevarura