One of the most popular on-screen pairs, megastar Chiranjeevi and Vijayshanti, entered politics at around the same time. While they have shared a strong bond and done around 20 films together, politics turned them into rivals.

Vijayshanti went on to become a Member of Parliament from Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Chiranjeevi established Praja Rajyam Party, contested in elections but lost. During the time, both the actors had spoken ill about each other during public meetings.

Their relationship deteriorated and Vijayshanti was not seen in reunion of the 80s actors as well.

But recently, after a long time, they came face to face on the stage at the pre-release event of Sarileru Nekevaru. Chiranjeevi thanked Mahesh Babu for bringing them together once again. On stage, it was quite uncomfortable for Vijayashanti to talk to Chiranjeevi but she had tears in her eyes when the megastar spoke to her first.

He said, "Why did you scold me. And how could you make comments about me?"

To this, the actress replied, "Cinema is different from politics. We did 20 films together and you are my hero and I always respect you." They hugged each other and made up.

Fans of the duo are super happy to see them together once again.