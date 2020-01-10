The Karnataka State Award for 2018 was announced on Friday, 10 January, by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Dayal Padmanabhan's A Karaala Ratri is declared the First Best Movie and Raghavendra Rajkumar has bagged Best Actor for his performance in Ammana Mane.

Noted Kananda filmmaker Joe Simon headed the jury comprising of seven others like Yakub Khadar Gulvady, Leslie Carvalho, V Lakshmipathy, theatre personality Chinmay, BL Babu, S Shivakumar Swamy and Archana Udupa. The winners will get cash prize as well as medals.

Dayal's Aa Karaala Ratri, Yash-starrer KGF and Tulu movie Deyi Baidethi bagged two awards each. Here is the complete list of winners:

First Best Movie: A Karaala Ratri

Second Best Movie: Ramana Savaari

Third Best Movie: Ondella Yardalla

Social Concern Film: Deyi Baidethi

Best Actor (Male): Raghavendra Rajkumar (Ammana Mane)

Best Actress (Male): Meghana Raj (Iruvudellava Bittu)

Best Actor in Supporting Role (Male): Balaji Manohar (Churi Katte)

Best Actress in Supporting Role (Female): Veena Sundar (A Karaala Ratri)

Best Story: Harish S (Nayi Gere)

Best Screenplay: P Sheshadri (Mookajjiya Kanasugalu)

Best Dialogue: Sirisha Joshi (Savitri Bapule) Savitribai Phule

Best Cinematography: Naveen Kumar I (Ammachi Yemba Nenapu)

Best Music Director: Ravi Basrur (KGF)

Best Editing: Suresh Arumugam (Trataka)

Best Child Artiste (Male): Master Urs (Ramana Savari)

Best Child Artiste (Female): Baby Sinchana (Andavada)

Best Art Director: Shivakumar J (KGF)

Best Lyrics: Baraguru Ramachandrappa (Bayalatada Bheemanna)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Siddhartha Belmannu (Santakavi Kanakadasara Ramadhanya)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Kalavati Dayananda (Deyi Baidethi)

Special Jury Award: Anantarayappa (Samanateya Kadege)