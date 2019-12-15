Actress Samantha Akkineni - currently busy working for The Family Man, an Amazon Original - is one of the most sought after actresses in the south. The actress currently has the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty and keeps juggling from one city to another for her work commitments. But is Samantha so busy that she cannot even attend family events?

Akkineni National Award Function was held recently, with many celebrities attending the event. Akkineni Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Akkineni Venkat, Akhil, Amala, Sushanth, Sumanth and Supriya Yarlagadda took part in the festivities. But the one person who grabbed all the attention was Samantha Akkineni, for not attending the event.

However, the actress later clarified on social media that she was busy wrapping up the latest schedule of The Family Man and that her work was the reason for her not being present at the event.

Recently, one of Akkineni Nageswara Rao's grandson got engaged and the whole family showed up at the event. But again, Samantha was absent, leaving the audiences in a state of doubt and confusion. The fans of the family feel something is fishy.

Naga Chaitanya attended both the events but not his wife. Being the only daughter in law, it is expected that she would be seen in all the family events, grabbing all the attention. Fans also want to see the most talked-about couple in photos. Well, let us see what the actress has to say about this.