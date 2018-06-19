International singer Zayn Malik may not be addressing the elephant in the room and putting a label to his relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid but he sure loves the Hadids a lot. The singer, talking to GQ magazine, revealed that he is a frequent visitor of the Hadids' farmhouse in Pennsylvania.

He loves spending time so much at their farm that the singer revealed he co-owns a horse with Gigi at the Hadids farm. While it is an adorable thing to know, it is the name of the horse that has left us stumped.

The former One Direction band member shared that he and Gigi have named the horse "cool." Yep, you read it right! They call him cool and the interviewer from the publication further added that the singer is obsessed with the word "cool."

The 25-year-old uses it so much that the interviewer noted he used "cool" about 43 times during their interaction. Nevertheless, the interview revealed that Gigi and Zayn bond over the animal when they end up visiting the farm together.

"Sometimes he and Gigi will go at the same time, and she'll ride a horse, like Cool, while he watches," the magazine wrote. While Zayn admitted to visiting the Hadids' farm regularly, he also shared that he has a farm of his own in Pennsylvania. He made the purchase after taking Gigi's mother, Yolanda's advice.

While it is still unclear how hands-on Zayn is with the farm life, he has a few crops growing cherries, tomatoes and cucumbers already. The singer also hinted that it will be long before he finds his way back to LA.

"It got too crazy. I just got too much into the party scene. Just going out all the time. And I was too distracted," he said speaking about his experiences in LA. It was earlier this year that Zayn left LA for good and found a place in New York with the hope to reassess his life.

"I don't work well in group situations, with loads of people staring at me. And when you say 'star'...everyone wants you to be this kind of character that owns a room or is overly arrogant or conﬁdent. I'm not that guy. So I don't want to be a star," he explained.

When asked about his relationship with Gigi, Zayn turned down to label it by saying, "We're adults. We don't need to put a label on it, make it something for people's expectations," he said.

