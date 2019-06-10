Noted actress Zarina Wahab, who has stood by Aditya Pancholi in his legal battle with Kangana Ranaut, has admitted that she has been living in constant fear for the safety of her husband.

The legal case between Kangana and Aditya got murkier the latter recently had said that Kangana along with her sister Rangoli Chandel and their lawyer Rizwan Siddique have threatened to file a rape case against him. The actor had submitted videos and phone recordings to prove that Kangana's lawyer was threatening him with a rape case if he doesn't take back his police complaint against his client.

"I know him better than anyone else. He has never hidden anything from me. I know what has happened in the past. He has done no wrong," Zarina Wahab was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

In 2007, Kangana had filed a police complaint against Aditya for physically and sexually abusing her. Kangana had alleged that Aditya, whom she was reportedly dating for almost four years, kept her under house arrest and she escaped from the apartment by jumping off from the first floor of the building. Aditya had filed a defamation case against Kangana for levelling serious allegations against him.

"You can't be in relationship with someone for years and then suddenly accuse him of rape just because the relationship has ended, or because the other person has moved on. It's just not right," she said.

Reacting on the allegations of rape levelled against TV actor and singer Karan Oberoi by a 34-year old woman, Zarina said, "Look at how he has been treated, and locked away. I've worked with him in the past. He's a decent, civilised, courteous man. It's frightening what a rape allegation can do to a person. If not true, it destroys a man's reputation and self confidence. Karan will never be himself again."

Karan Oberoi was granted bail on Friday, June 7 by the Bombay High Court after he was sent to 14 days' judicial custody. In a very filmy twist to the tale, the complainant was attacked and it turned out that the goons attacking her were sent by her own lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan. On June 3, Khan surrendered before Oshiwara police. He was arrested and later granted bail by the Andheri court.

Karan Oberoi's friend and actress Pooja Bedi was the first to come out in support of him, saying he has been victimised by a woman who was in love with him.