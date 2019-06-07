Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, who was accused of rape and blackmail by a female friend, has been granted bail on Friday, June 7 by the Bombay High Court. The high-profile case has had many twists and turns, giving rise to the debate on the #MenToo movement as far as sexual harassment is concerned.

Karan Oberoi had been arrested for the alleged rape and blackmail of a female astrologer in Mumbai on May 6. In a very filmy twist to the tale, the complainant was attacked and it turned out that the goons attacking her were sent by her own lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan. On June 3, Khan surrendered before Oshiwara police. He was arrested and later granted bail by the Andheri court.

Karan Oberoi's friend and actress Pooja Bedi was the first to come out in support of him, saying he has been victimised by a woman who was in love with him. Karan's sister Vani, and his band members from Band of Boys, Sudhanshu Pandey, Chintoo Bhosle and Sherrin Verghese also spoke for him at a press conference soon after his arrest.

Reports said the complainant had met the accused via a dating application in 2016, after which he promised to marry her. A report in Mumbai Mirror, without naming the actor, had said that the Oshiwara police had registered a first information report (FIR) against the actor-singer for allegedly raping an astrologer under the pretext of marrying her. The victim has also alleged that he had recorded a video on his mobile phone. This happened after he allegedly sedated her with spiked coconut water in his flat. He later allegedly extorted money from her.

Much of this has turned out to be a conspiracy after the accused submitted WhatsApp chats with the complainant, clearly showing her one-sided interest in him and that he had never promised to marry her. Vani also confirmed that Karan and the complainant were never intimate.

Karan Oberoi acted in the recent web series Inside Edge. He was also seen in the popular TV series like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Saaya, apart from singing with Band of Boys.