Actor-singer Karan Oberoi was arrested on alleged rape and blackmailing charges on May 6 and is currently in police custody. According to the woman who accused Karan of rape, the actor was in relationship with her since 2016 and raped her on the pretext of marrying her, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of releasing the video online.

It was said that Karan broke down during the court porceedings and now his sister has come out in support of him. In an interview with SpotboyE, Karan's sister Vani has put forward her version of the story,claiming Karan to be innocent.

"About 2 years ago, my brother called me one day and said that a woman was harassing him no end. I went across to meet him and he looked very upset. He started off by saying, 'I don't know what to do about it.' I offered that I should talk to her," Vani said further adding that, "I calmly explained to her: You can't force anybody to love you. If it has to happen, it will happen. Give him a break. And then, she started laughing. She said: He is hiding behind you and I didn't know he's such a kid."

She continued: "Then, October 2018, Karan called me to say that the girl had made an NC against him, accusing him for extortion. We decided that we should also file a NC against her, complaining of harassment. My point is that if she was raped before that, why didn't she complain at the time of her NC only?"

Defending Karan, his sister said that the woman is lying and that it's a very calculated charge. Vani also firmly believes that there was no intimacy between Karan and the woman and that she was only a friend of the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actor.

Vani plans to fight back. "Once he gets out of this, I will put some charges against her. I will fight back. She has to pay for what she has done. She can't defame people," she concluded.

A day after Karan's arrest, his best friend Pooja Bedi along with the members of his music band Band Of Boys arranged a press meet to defend their friend and claimed that the allegations against him were baseless. They urged that the existing laws to protect the voice of rape victim should be used in a responsible manner by the women.

Sudhanshu Pandey, actor and member of the band, said, "I have known Karan for about 20 years, we were in the band together, yes, but we have also worked as actors. We were even neighbours once so we have been with each other through the highs and lows of life. And I know him and his family...he has been brought up well. We can never believe that he did those things, he has been the most chivalrous one of us all."

Pooja, who was also present, defended her friend of 15 years and said, "It is unfortunate to see such a kind man being subjected to something like this, the reputation damage, the family trauma is unacceptable to me. There are a number of cases where women are not using the law, they are misusing the law."