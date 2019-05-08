Rajasthan's Alwar once again made headlines following the alleged gangrape of a young Dalit woman before her husband. The victim was reportedly thrashed while her husband was beaten up by a group of five men near Thanagazi in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

The incident happened on April 26 around 3 pm when the victim, was going to Talvriksha from her village, Lalwadi, accompanied by her husband on a motorcycle. As per the FIR registered by the victim in Gaji police station, the victim said that the accused dragged her from her neck, tore off her clothes and took turns to rape her. "They dragged me from my neck, tortured us and tore off our clothes before raping me. They should be hanged," she said.

The FIR states: "The victim's vehicle was stopped by a group of five men travelling on two motorcycles. The victim's husband was beaten up by two persons while the remaining three gang-raped her."

The complaint further said, "As per the conversation among the accused, the woman heard three names Sachin, Jitu and Ashok. The names of the other two accused is not known to the woman."

But...

The gangrape case in Rajasthan's Alwar has snowballed into a major political controversy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the state government suppressed the matter of the woman being gang-raped to prevent its political fortunes from getting adversely affected as elections in the state were due on May 6.

The BJP has described the gang rape worse than Delhi's Nirbhaya rape case.

RAJASTHAN CM GEHLOT CONDEMNS INCIDENT

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the BJP of politicising the matter.

Gehlot stated that Director General of Police (DGP) Kapil Garg is himself monitoring the investigation into the case. "I'm taking this case seriously. State DGP (Kapil Garg) himself is monitoring the case. The culprits will be punished. The BJP is raising the issue as the election is going on," he told reporters.

3 ARRESTED FOR ALWAR GANGRAPE

Rajasthan Police have reportedly arrested two other accused under the IT Act for uploading a clip of the incident, which they had filmed.

With the two arrests, police have made a total of three arrests. Those arrested have been identified - Ashok Gujjar, Mukesh Gujjar and Inderaj Gujjar. Two other accused are still absconding.

The state government has directed Rajasthan Police to protect the woman and her family. A total of 14 police teams have been constituted to nab all the alleged accused.