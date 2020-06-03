Zareen Khan's LGBTQ+ themed upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is the latest movie which is ready to skip the theatrical release and have a digital premiere.

Zareen Khan's Announcement

The actress herself announced the news on her Instagram account and wrote, "A Gay Boy, A Lesbian Girl, A Road Trip... What do you think happened next? #HumBhiAkeleTumBhiAkele

Happy PRIDE Month from Veer & Mansi.

Since we cant release this journey of friendship in Theatres this June, we promise to see you soon digitally. Stay Tuned for more as we will be "COMING OUT" with an announcement to make this month even more special!

#HBATBA #LGBTQ #PRIDE #PRIDEMONTH

@theanshumanjha @harishvyas22 @faroukhmistry @gurfatehpirzada @jahnvirawat. [sic]"

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele is directed by Harish Vyas. Anshuman Khan will be seen in the role of a gay. The upcoming movie has already won Best Film award in New York at the HBO South Asian Film Festival in December last year, where its world premiere was also held.

Apart from this project, Zareen Khan is working on a few movies. "I was about to shoot for a Punjabi movie in London in May. I had to start work on a Hindi horror film too, and even on my digital debut show. Everything is uncertain now. I don't know when things will return to normalcy. Seeing the current situation, it seems it will take time to resume -- especially in my industry where most of the work is team-based," she is quoted as saying by the IANS.

OTT Trends

On the other hand, the trend of movies getting released directly on the OTT platforms is gaining momentum. Last week, Jyothika's Tamil movie Ponmagal Vandhal had its digital premiere.

Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum, Kannada movies Law and French Biriyani and Hindi movies Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi are ready to release directly on the OTT platforms, skipping theatrical releases.