Zareen Khan's career kick-started with Salman Khan's Veer. Without a film background, she entered Bollywood and managed to survive in the industry for over a decade.

The actress, in an interview with the IANS, has given credit to Salman Khan for her career in film industry. "It's been a rollercoaster ride. I am somebody who never dreamed of being a part of this industry. I thank Salman for giving me the opportunity. I never thought that I could be a part of the film world without him," the actress is quoted as saying in the interview.

'I Am Still Learning'

According to her, she did not have to undergo the struggles an actor without a film background undergoes, but claims that the real struggles begun once she entered the industry. "I do not come from a filmy background, so it took me a while to understand how this industry works. I won't say that it's been 10 years and I have figured it all. Honestly, I am still learning. But, today I am much better than what I was when I just came," she adds.

The actress has a couple of movies in her kitty. However, the shooting of all the movies have come to standstill due to lockdown imposed across the country to prevent the spread of Coronavirus outbreak.

"I was about to shoot for a Punjabi movie in London in May. I had to start work on a Hindi horror film too, and even on my digital debut show. Everything is uncertain now. I don't know when things will return to normalcy. Seeing the current situation, it seems it will take time to resume -- especially in my industry where most of the work is team-based," Zareen Khan adds.