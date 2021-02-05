Hollywood director Zack Snyder's Justice League Snyder's Cut officially has an R rating for its film. The Motion Picture Association of America has thought of the film to be a more stringent content than the 2017 hit film.

Justice League which is considered to be DC Comics's competitor for Avengers franchise has a few violence and possible f-bombing that were edited out in 2017. In 2016, Snyder had stepped out from the film as a director since his daughter Autumn had breathed her last. Jose Whedon (who had director 2012 film The Avengers) had to step in and complete the rest of the film.

"Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure. We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut. There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both," Snyder told the media.

Snyder also had a wish to keep the film as long as four hours, while releasing it at the theatres. To the press statement. HBO Max has stated that aside from a possible promotional screening Zack Snyder's Justice League will remain a streaming exclusive.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will release on HBO Max on March 18.