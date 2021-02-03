Jameela Jamil Wears Jeans Under Her Dress For Golden Globes Close
Jameela Jamil Wears Jeans Under Her Dress For Golden Globes

At a time when most theatres had been shut down worldwide, various nominations from streaming services dominated the Golden Globe Award nomination in the year 2021. The rise and prominence of the digital content began since the coronavirus pandemic had led to new protocols, leading to a temporary halt to the traditional movie studios. 

See the list of the nominees below

Golden Globes
The 75th Golden Globe Awards is scheduled to take place on January 7, Sunday.Getty Images

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudekis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning - The Great
Jane Levy - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Al Pacino - Hunters
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Laura Linney - Ozark
Sarah Paulsen - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - Your Honor
Jeff Daniels - The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo - I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke - The Good Lord Bird

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman - The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy - The Queen's Gambit

Best Television Series Drama

The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People
The Queen's Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture 

Made for Television
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Julia Garner - Ozark
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon - Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture 

Made for Television
John Boyega - Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson - The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons - Hollywood
Donald Southerland - The Undoing

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt's Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso

FILMS

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Motion Picture -- Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture -- Foreign Language

Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatamela/France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, USA
Two of Us, France/USA

Best Screenplay -- Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher - Mank
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - The Father
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Best Original Song -- Motion Picture

Fight for You - Judas and the Black Messia
Here My Voice - The Trial of the Chicago 7
IO SI (Seen) - The Life Ahead
Speak Now - One Night in Miami
Tigers & Tweed - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto - The Little Things
Bill Murray - On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. - One Night in Miami

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Jodie Foster - The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Helana Zengel - News of the World

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed - The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Movie film
Kate Hudson - Music
Michelle Pfeiffer - French Exit
Rosamund Pike - I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy - Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Movie film
James Corden - The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda - Hamilton
Dev Patel - The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg - Palm Springs

Best Director -- Motion Picture

David Fincher - Mank
Regina King - One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"
Best Original Score
"The Midnight Sky"
"Tenet"
"News of the World"
"Mank"

The Golden Globe Award ceremony will air on February 28.