Netflix India shared an unseen photo of actresses Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow and had the post relatable captions alongside it. 'You know what's great? When we see a picture of the Friend's cast, no matter how much time it's been, it feels like it was just yesterday that Rachel walked into a coffee shop in a wedding dress and Phoebe introduced us to Smelly Cat.

And even though we still don't know what they were feeding the smelly cat, we do know that our Friends will always be there for us. I guess no one told us it was gonna be this way.'

FRIENDS has been one of the most popular American television shows which had brought worldwide fame to the six actors and the creators of the show. Even a click of their reunion brings back major memories from the show. The cast of FRIENDS have managed to maintain good relations post the end of their series.

The cast members of the FRIENDS were the first highest paid television actors. Each of the cast, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc got paid $ 1 million per episode. . The show had continued for 10 seasons, and ended in 2004Later, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox prominently went into films, meanwhile Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer appeared in a few popular Hollywood films as supporting casts.

The entire cast had reunited for a reunion show, (and shared a selfie click from Jennifer Aniston's Instagram handle which went on to create history) however due to COVID protocols the shooting had been postponed.