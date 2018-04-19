A 40-year-old man was stabbed by a youth in Delhi's Dwarka over suspicion that he was having an illicit affair with his mother.

The prime suspect, a 20-year-old man identified as Aman, along with two other friends stabbed Raju, the victim, 22 times using a dagger April 17, Tuesday. The Delhi police arrested all the three suspects Wednesday under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident came to light when the local police were informed that Raju was lying in a pool of blood near Peer Baba Majar in Sector 7 in Dwarka. He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in Hari Nagar, however, he was pronounced brought dead by the doctors, NDTV reported.

Raju's family members had told the police that Aman suspected the victim of having an affair with his mother. The victim's family also added that Raju had a heated argument with Aman on Monday.

The police were on the lookout for the prime suspect but could not track him. They later put his phone on surveillance and found out that he was constantly changing his location. He was later caught by the police, according to the NDTV report.

Upon interrogation, Aman confessed to his crime and also revealed that his accomplices, Ashish and Sahil, were involved in the murder.

"The family named Aman as a suspect as he disliked Raju coming over to his house and being friendly with his mother. The family said Aman had threatened Raju earlier," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The police official further added that Aman suspected Raju of being "over-friendly" with his mother. He had also warned Raju to stay away from his mother but the victim did not pay heed to his words and had often visited Aman's house.