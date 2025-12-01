Ashnoor Kaur was the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house. Ashnoor was kicked out after she was accused of intentionally hitting Tanya Mittal. The Punjabi kudi went back home with her head held high and was showered with love from her parents and followers. The 'Patiala Babes' actress took to social media to share a picture with her dog in her balcony.

Kaur wrote, "Sukoon after the tough storm (sic)."

Abhishek Bajaj quickly took to the comments section and wrote, "Rabb Rakha (God bless)." Awez Darbar and Nagma also showered her with love and affection in the comments section. Soon after this, Abhishek also shared a picture of his reunion with the BB contestant.

Reunion with Abhishek

Abhishek mentioned how her exit felt personal to him. "In a house full of chaos, you became my calm. In a room full of energy vampires, You became my energy charger. You were my sukoon. You came with courage, played with dignity, and left with love," Bajaj wrote with several pictures and videos of the two of them together.

"Grateful for every moment we stood together Ashnoor...and today your exit felt personal! Ps – Jab jab Chand Taaro ka Zikra hoga Humara bhi Zikra hoga #RabbRakha #PiddiandGoku #Abhinoor," he added.

In one of the videos, Abhishek tells Ashnoor, "Welcome back!" Kaur answers with honesty that she wished to stay inside for longer period. "Koi baat nahi. Badhiya bande hood pe, baaki sab thud pe (No worries. Good people on top, bad under my toes)," Abhishek delivered his iconic BB19 dialogue.

Kamya slams Ashnoor

Several celebs sided with Ashnoor against her eviction but there were many who felt she shouldn't have hit Tanya. Kamya Punjabi slammed Ashnoor and said that even though she played with class and dignity throughout the season, towards the end she wronged the plot. "Oh god Ashnoor if that was intentional then it was so wrong. Poore season meh achha kheli apna class apni dignity itni achhi taraf se maintain ki ab end meh aake this was so not required," she wrote on social media.