Abhishek Bajaj has been trending ever since his sudden elimination from the Bigg Boss 19 house. One of the strongest contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show was making waves with his bond with Ashnoor Kaur and desi munda attitude. Bajaj's elimination came a few weeks after cheating allegations were made against him by his ex-wife.

Abhishek Bajaj said that he refrained from talking about his past life because he didn't want to hamper his ex-wife's life if she had settled down. However, upon learning that it was she who was making such claims, Abhishek was quick to call her a "social parasite." He also called her a "fame digger" for bringing up the past after so many years of parting ways.

On love marriage and divorce

Abhishek, in an interview, revealed that he was quite young and got married to Akanksha Jindal, as she was his first love. However, things didn't work out between the two of them, and they decided to part ways amicably and mutually. 'Humara Bajaj' expressed shock at his ex-wife and social media influencer bringing out the past after so many years of them being separated.

"Now, coming out and speaking at a time when I have worked so hard, worked tirelessly to be on this platform. As actors, we face rejection every day. Nobody in this industry supports you because you don't belong in it, and when some exploit and misuse your merit, it's unfair. The media also shouldn't entertain a social parasite and a fame digger," he told SCREEN.

On Akanksha's cheating allegations, Bajaj claimed that those were just false narratives. He added how he was always loyal to his friends inside the house. "I got to know later that she's been talking about me, and I've said it earlier as well, that there are a lot of people whom you come across, they are social parasites, and it makes me feel like 'why this?' I was like, this shouldn't happen, I have worked so hard to get where I am now, and now, someone wants to talk about me and get instant fame, it is very immoral to be honest," he said in another interview.