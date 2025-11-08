Weekend Ka Vaar is is finally here! And several inside reports about who will be eliminated this weekend are doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, this week will see a double eviction in Bigg Boss 19.

Speculations about a double eviction during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode have grown stronger after eliminated contestant Awez Darbar confirmed that Abhishek Bajaj will be evicted.

Abhishek ki ek line aaj bhi dimaag mein ghoom rahi hai..

‘Jab power ya connections na ho, toh chances hamesha chhin liye jaate hain.’

Tab sirf baat lagi thi… aaj sach lag rahi hai.

Mujhe mere eviction se zyada Bajaj ke elimination ki khabar dil ko chubhi hai ?

Day 1 se he was… — Awez Darbar (@darbar_awez) November 8, 2025

As per Awez Darbar's recent X post, Abhishek Bajaj might get eliminated during this 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. Addressing the rumours, the ex-contestant wrote, "I'm really hoping the reports about Abhishek Bajaj's eviction are false." He added, "He has consistently performed well and deserves to be in the top 3!!!! The last few evictions have been unfair

A few hours later, Awez posted again, saying, "Abhishek ki ek line aaj bhi dimaag mein ghoom rahi hai.. 'Jab power ya connections na ho, toh chances hamesha chhin liye jaate hain.' Tab sirf baat lagi thi... aaj sach lag rahi hai ." (One line from Abhishek is still echoing in my mind... 'When you don't have power or connections, your chances are always taken away.' Back then, it just sounded like a statement... but today, it feels true.")

Since Abhishek was considered a strong contestant, his eviction rumour came as a shock to the viewers.

According to the popular Bigg Boss update account on X, BBTak, Giri won't be the only one to be eliminated. Reportedly, actor Abhishek Bajaj will be evicted as well.

"BREAKING! SHOCKING DOUBLE EVICTION! Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri are EVICTED from #BiggBoss19 house," posted the account on X.

Unfair eviction of Abishek Bajaj trends on Twitter

As soon as the news of the double eviction went viral, netizens slammed Salman Khan and the makers. They called this season one of the most biased seasons in the history of BB

A user wrote in the comments, "People were expecting Noor (Ashnoor) eviction, but Abhi eviction came out of syllabus."

One more commented, "Most unfair evictions happened this season." Yet another alleged, "It's so shocking. It's a clear hint to make #GauravKhanna or #AmaalMallik winner for this season."

Someone else also said, "Abhishek Bajaj???? People were saying he can win."

Abhishek ko dekh kar mujhe rona a jata hai ??



Everyone knows that Abhishek has not been eliminated on the basis of voting, the makers have planned his elimination.



OUR PRIDE ABHISHEK#AbhishekBajaj | #Biggboss19 pic.twitter.com/qt1MbEJXPY — Ruhi?? (@Itz_Ruhi270) November 8, 2025

As per BB Khabri's Instagram page, Ashnoor stops eating after Abhishek Bajaj gets eliminated from the show.

Meanwhile, during Weekend Ka Vaar tonight's episode, Salman Khan questions Abhishek Bajaj for claiming that Tanya Mittal flirts with him and keeps complimenting him. Salman will be seen blasting Abhishek for his remarks. Furthermore, he will also pull up Neelam Giri, calling her the biggest 'chuglikhor' in the house.