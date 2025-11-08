Bigg Boss 19 fans eagerly wait for Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, where contestants often face a reality check from the host himself. Once again, Salman was in full form and fire as he reprimanded Farhana Bhatt for her remarks against Gaurav Khanna and the television industry. He also exposed Tanya's two-faced game, calling her out for badmouthing every contestant inside the house.

Salman was furious over Farhana's comments, particularly her statements belittling Gaurav Khanna and looking down upon TV actors.

Salman Khan lashed out at Farhana

Salman came out in strong support of Gaurav, saying, "Gaurav, you showed great control. If it were me, I don't know what I'd have done! If someone targeted my career, who knows what would happen!"

Turning to Farhana, Salman questioned, "Farhana, aapne kya bola tha? Aap national television par yeh sab keh rahi hain, TV aapke standard se bahut neeche hai? TV ki aukaat nahi hai ki aap is par aayen? TV ki aukaat hi nahi hai ke aap ispe nazar aao? I'm embarrassed!"

(You're saying all this on national television. According to you, TV is beneath your standard — it doesn't even deserve to have you on it!)

He then added, "Maine Gaurav ke shows dekhe hain, meri maa ne bhi dekhe hain. Main kehta hoon, he's a superstar! Main aapko ek offer deta hoon — yeh show aur yeh medium aapke liye bahut chhota hai. Open the gates, guys!"

(I've seen Gaurav's shows — my mother has seen them too — and I can confidently say he's a superstar. Let me make you an offer — since this show and this medium are too small for you, open the gates!)

The teaser concludes with Salman instructing the crew to "open the gates" for Farhana.

Farhana vs Gaurav ugly spat

During the captaincy challenge earlier, the Kashmiri actress ridiculed Gaurav's "TV ka superstar" tag, asking him, "Kaun ho aap? (Who are you?)"

An infuriated Gaurav hit back, saying, "Main hoon TV ka superstar, yahan ka! Finale mein khade hoke taali bajayegi mere liye — dekhna! Tum pehchani jaogi ki tum mere season mein aayi thi, mere!"

(I'm the television superstar of this house! You'll be standing and applauding for me in the finale — just wait and see. You'll be known for appearing in my season — mine!)

Salman Khan Calls Out Neelam Giri's 'Doglapan'

As per a new promo shared by the channel on Instagram, the caption read: "Iss Weekend Ka Vaar mein Neelam ke double standards ko Salman ne kiya expose!" ( Salman Khan exposes Neelam's double standards).

The promo begins with Salman announcing "breaking news" about Neelam Giri, saying, "Neelam ne na dost dekhe na dushman... Har jagah inhone barabar aag lagayi." (Neelam didn't spare friends or foes — she spread fire everywhere.)

Salman further added, "Tanya ke baare mein Amaal ne task mein kuch bura bola, aur aapne Tanya ke peeth peeche victim card khelte hue wahi cheezein boli — ya usse bhi zyada. Yeh aapka doglapan laga. Lekin 11 hafte nikaale hain bina kisi individuality ke."

(Amaal said something about Tanya during a task, and you went behind her back, playing the victim while saying the same things — or worse. That's hypocrisy. You've spent 11 weeks here without showing any individuality.)

This week's nominated contestants for eviction are Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Abhishek Bajaj.