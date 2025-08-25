Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss is back with its brand-new season 19. The journey began with Salman Khan returning as host and introducing the contestants through a glitzy premiere episode on Sunday. Salman reintroduced the contestants and welcomed them into the house.

Like every year, Salman Khan's personal life, especially his love life, always becomes the centre of attraction. Contestants often ask him if he has ever been in love and what love means to him. Salman, unfazed by such questions, usually takes them sportingly and gives witty replies.

Once again, in this season, Salman was asked the same. During a conversation with contestant Tanya Mittal on the premiere episode, Salman introduced her as a content creator and entrepreneur. Following this, Zeishan Quadri, who started his career as the screenwriter of the cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur, was also introduced to Tanya by Salman.

At that moment, Salman asked Tanya if she had seen Gangs of Wasseypur. She replied that she hadn't. Curious, Salman then asked her what kind of content she enjoys watching. Tanya mentioned she had watched Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo.

During the chat, Tanya asked Salman, "Sir, sacha pyaar humesha adhura rehta hai kya? (Sir, does true love always remain incomplete?)." To which Salman replied, "Sacha pyaar, I don't know... kyunki abhi tak hua hi nahi. Na sacha pyaar hua hai, na kuch adhura raha hai (True love? I don't know... because it hasn't happened to me yet. There hasn't been true love, nor anything that remains incomplete)."

Celebs Salman Khan has dated so far

Salman has been in relationships with several people over the years. He reportedly dated former actor Somy Ali from 1991 to 1999.

He also dated Sangeeta Bijlani years ago. They met on the sets of a TV advertisement during their initial years in Bollywood. Both fell in love and dated for almost a decade, making it one of Salman's longest relationships. The two had even decided to tie the knot, but later called it off. In a recent episode of Indian Idol 15, Sangeeta revealed that their wedding cards had been printed before the ceremony was cancelled.

Salman and Aishwarya Rai reportedly got together after meeting on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, but they called it quits in 2002. In recent years, Salman has been linked to several actors, including Katrina Kaif and Iulia Vantur, though he has never publicly confirmed these reports.

On Sunday, Salman Khan returned as host for the 19th edition of Bigg Boss. He introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 with much fanfare. The line-up includes Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudan, Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari.