Amid rumours of entering the Bigg Boss 19 house, Abhishek Bajaj's ex-wife has dropped a truth bomb. Ever since Salman Khan dropped some hints about Abhishek's ex-wife, Akanksha Bajaj, the BB contestant looked pretty troubled. So much so that Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur were seen discussing her inside the pool without their mics.

Even after being warned by Bigg Boss to not whisper, the two continued to do so, leading to a whole lot of drama that left everyone in the house nominated, except the two of them. Amid the chaos inside the house, Abhishek Bajaj's team has also lashed out at the makers for bringing his "personal life" onto the show.

Abhishek Bajaj's team writes

"Makers are really playing so dirty first they evict Baseer, than they try to portray wrong image of Abhishek by bringing his personal life, we need to speak against wrong everything is not for trp makers," the post shared by the contestant's team read.

Outside the BB house, many have found Abhishek's ex-wife's page and lashed out at her for trying to cash in on his fame despite being separated for over six years. Abhishek Bajaj's team has also indirectly referred to her as a "fame digger."

Now, Akanksha Jindal has taken to social media to set the record straight. She mentioned that the couple parted ways in August 2023 and not some six years ago, as proclaimed by many on social media.

Akanksha Jindal states

"For those saying I 'came after six years'—please', get your facts right. We parted ways on 18th August 2023. You asked for the truth, and I gave it. Now suddenly I'm the problem? If only you knew the full story, you wouldn't mock... you'd understand. Truth doesn't shake the innocent — only the guilty feel threatened," the post read.

Akanksha Jindal is an influencer with over 200,000 followers. The couple had tied the knot in 2017 after several years of dating. But things soon turned messy, and Akanksha accused Abhishek of cheating and domestic violence.