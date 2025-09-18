It's been a month since Bigg Boss 19 premiered, and with each passing day, housemates' tempers are soaring. There are fights over rations; during tasks, contestants are dragging each other's personal lives as well as taking nasty digs at one another. From abusive language to fights to even removing food and questioning upbringing, housemates are stooping low each day.

Amal Calling abhishek "adh khopda hijda"

Why not anyone pointing out this

Such a crass guy ?#AbhishekBajaj #BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/8SJoKIsn7G — Singh (@gautamsigh22) September 16, 2025

Recently, during one of the tasks, Amaal Malik called Abhishek Bajaj "hijra." Amaal's words didn't go down well with former Bigg Boss celebs as well as the inmates.

Amaal singer bhale hi kitna bhi acho ho lekin aadmi ek number ka suar hai ?



Glad Abhi is not going onto his level and giving replies logically. #Abhishekbajaj #biggboss19 #bb19



pic.twitter.com/rlLjzoBUcB — Adiii ? (@_ScrewThinker) September 18, 2025

Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so , kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi , gaali dena hota hai . Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low . Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya . I hope he gets pulled up for this… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 17, 2025

In another episode, Amaal lost his cool on Abhishek Bajaj over groceries. In the bedroom, Amaal gossiped about Abhishek's attitude with Neelam Giri and openly slammed him. Amaal then made a derogatory remark about Abhishek and called him hijra (transgender). Neelam broke into laughter and told him to calm down. Although the makers muted the word "hijra."

In the next clip, Amaal, who is currently the house captain, scolded Abhishek for throwing his T-shirt in the dustbin kept in the kitchen area. While Abhishek said the T-shirt was dirty, Amaal stated that he should have discarded it in some other dustbin. After the fight, he called Abhishek "bail buddhi ki aulaad" (son of a mad bull).

I'm sorry but why is there no enough outrage over Amaal calling #AbhishekBajaj a "hijdaa" that too not once but twice?

Using this term in a derogatory way is homophobic AF!#homophobia #AmaalMallik — bubbles (@AUSawww) September 18, 2025

Netizens noticed that Amaal called Abhishek Bajaj a "hijra" and demanded his eviction. Gauahar Khan too slammed Amaal over his language and took to social media; she wrote, "Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so. Kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi, gaali dena hota hai. Bail buddhi ki aulaad?"

Gauahar added, "I hope he gets pulled up for this language" on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan hosts Weekend Ka Vaar to discuss all major matters related to the game and the house with contestants. However, the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode was hosted by filmmaker Farah Khan and the star cast of Jolly LLB 3—including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 19 stream every day at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.