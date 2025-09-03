Congratulations are in order for actor Gauahar Khan and influencer Zaid Darbar as the couple welcomed their second baby on September 1, 2025. Zaid and Gauahar took to Instagram to announce that they are now parents to a baby boy.

They also shared that their first child, Zehaan, is "overjoyed" to have a little brother. Posting a sweet picture of a lion and lioness with two cubs against a blue and white background, they wrote:

"Bismillah Hir Rahmaan Nir Raheem. Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on Sept 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's love and continued blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents, Zaid and Gauahar."

They captioned the post, "Alhamdulillah."

As soon as the couple shared the happy news, congratulatory messages poured in not only from fans but also from celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Sophie Choudry, Dia Mirza, Ayesha Khan, Amyra Dastur, and others.

Swara commented, "SO many congratulations Gau!" Neeti Mohan wrote, "OMG! We are overjoyed to hear this news. Many, many congratulations to all of you, especially Zehaan." Dia dropped heart emojis in the comments, joined by many others.

Just last month, Gauahar and Zaid hosted a baby shower with close family and friends. For the celebration, Gauahar wore a golden gown with a stylish halter neck, while Zaid opted for a white shirt with coloured stripes paired with matching white pants.

About Gauahar and Zaid's personal life

In November 2020, Gauahar and Zaid, who is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got engaged and tied the knot in December the same year.

In December 2022, Gauahar announced her first pregnancy, and in May 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Zehaan. Earlier this year, in April, Gauahar revealed her second pregnancy in a video where she danced with Zaid to Jessie J's Price Tag. Flaunting her baby bump, she captioned the video: "Bismillah (baby emoji)!! Need your prayers and love (heart emoji). Make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi."