Popular actor Gauahar Khan is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. On April 10, she took to social media to announce her pregnancy by sharing a beautiful reel with her husband, Zaid Darbar. Now nearing her due date, Gauahar hasn't let pregnancy slow her down. She continues to stay active and is often seen working, keeping herself fit and engaged.

On Friday, the actress attended an award show in Mumbai, looking breathtakingly gorgeous in a light yellow net saree while proudly flaunting her baby bump. However, her serious and firm expressions at the event drew mixed reactions from netizens. A section of users trolled her for wearing heavy and dark makeup.

Another video of Gauahar that went viral this week featured her with husband Zaid Darbar at an event also attended by Ankita Lokhande's husband, Vicky Jain. In the video, Gauahar appeared visibly uncomfortable and was seen struggling to sit for long periods. Zaid was seen lovingly playing with her hair and comforting her, while Gauahar was also seen cradling her baby bump.

Her facial expressions led many online to believe that she wasn't comfortable. Some netizens questioned why she attended the event if she wasn't feeling well, accusing her of attention-seeking.

One user wrote, "This woman has more drama in her personal life than on screen."

Another commented, "She looks uncomfortable and uneasy."

Personal Life

Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot on December 25, 2020. In December 2022, the couple announced their first pregnancy with a fun video that read, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha Allah, seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

Work Front

Gauahar is currently playing the lead role alongside Isha Malviya in Lovely Lolla, a show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.